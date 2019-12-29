RV shipments continue to decline

The RV Industry Association’s November survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments ended the month with 29,644 wholesale shipments, a decrease of 10.2% from the 33,023 units shipped last November.

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, totaled 26,297 units for the month, a decrease of 8.9% compared to last November’s total of 28,868 units. Motorhomes finished the month with 3,347 units, down 19.4% compared to the November 2018 total of 4,155 units.

Through November, RV shipments have reached 378,554 units, down 16.9% from the 455,309 units at this point last year.

Park model RVs finished the month up 16.7% compared to last November with 308 wholesale shipments.

