RV shipments soar, but can they continue?

(July 27, 2020) — RV wholesale shipments tracked by the RV Industry Association (RVIA) posted their best month in 2020 in June and the highest monthly total since October 2018 as deliveries to retailers reached 40,462 units, a 10.8% rise over the June 2019 total of 36,525 units.

The question is, can it continue, as record number of people buy RVs, but manufacturers, most in Elkhart, Indiana, are unable to run their factories at full speed because of COVID19 concerns? The RV industry isn’t talking about that now, instead celebrating its current, in all probability short-lived success.

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, totaled 37,439 units for the month, a gain of 12.9% of compared to last June’s total of 33,171 shipments. Motorhomes finished the month with 3,023 units, down (-9.8%) compared to the June 2019 total of 3353 units.

Reflective of younger, first-time buyers interested in RVing and the continued rise in the #Vanlife phenomenon, Folding Camping Trailers and Type B RVs in the motorhome market continue to see strong gains.

For the year, RV wholesale shipments total 176,067 units, down (-18.7%) from 216,581 units at the mid-year point in 2019. Towable RVs stand at 159,059 units, off (-16.8%) while motorhomes have dropped (-33.3%) to 17,008 units.

Park Model RVs ended the month down (-20.3%) compared to last June with 310 shipments.