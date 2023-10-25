RV shipments continue to decline in September

Results for the RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) September, 2023 survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments from factories ended the month with 24,700 units, a decrease of 12.9% compared to the 28,363 units shipped in September 2022. To date this year, RV shipments are down 42.8% with a total of 238,121 units.

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month down 7.6% from last September with 21,385 shipments. Motorhomes finished the month down dramatically at 36.6% compared to the same month last year with a total of only 3,315 units.

Park model RVs, a small part of the industry, finished September down 13.7% compared to the same month last year, with a total of 334 wholesale shipments.

Shipments for all but park models have declined for every month so far in 2023.

Last month’s shipments were off 16.9%. Here are the details as we reported last month.

