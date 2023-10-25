Friday, October 27, 2023

News

RV shipments continue to decline in September

By RV Travel
Results for the RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) September, 2023 survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments from factories ended the month with 24,700 units, a decrease of 12.9% compared to the 28,363 units shipped in September 2022. To date this year, RV shipments are down 42.8% with a total of 238,121 units.

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month down 7.6% from last September with 21,385 shipments. Motorhomes finished the month down dramatically at 36.6% compared to the same month last year with a total of only 3,315 units.

Park model RVs, a small part of the industry, finished September down 13.7% compared to the same month last year, with a total of 334 wholesale shipments.

Shipments for all but park models have declined for every month so far in 2023.

Last month’s shipments were off 16.9%. Here are the details as we reported last month.

RV Travel
Our goal at RVtravel.com, now in our 22nd year of continuous online publication, is to provide a comprehensive source of quality news, advice, and information about RVs and the RV lifestyle.
Michael
1 day ago

Heard from from a salesman at Hershey and looking around I could believe it. Expect manufacturing of new standard Class C’s (gas powered) to drop dramatically this year. Ford chassis had almost become the standard for Class C gas powered. They have discontinued the Econoline vans and phasing out the E series chassis. Those few still made are used for ambulances. They have priority. Ford just started to make Transit chassis. I saw few based on Transit 350 chassis. Ford is not making the 450 yet or has just barely started.

There are a lot of redesigns required. This was before the strike which should make things worse.

