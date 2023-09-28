Thursday, September 28, 2023

RV shipments keep slipping in August

By RV Travel
The RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) reported this week that 28,071 recreational vehicles were shipped from manufacturers last month (August 2023), a decrease of 16.9% from the 33,783 units shipped in August, 2022. Year to date, RV shipments are down 45.0% with 213,421 units.

“In recent years, we’ve seen RV buyers get younger and more diverse. September is an exciting month for the RV industry as many manufacturers debut new units and features to appeal to these new RV buyers,” said RVIA President and CEO Craig Kirby, putting a positive spin on the continuing bad news (last month’s shipment stats were even worse, declining 30.5 percent from 2022).

“With RVs available at nearly every price point and with features that allow people to work from the road and get off-grid, RVing remains one of the most affordable ways for people and families to travel and make lifelong memories.”

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month down 14.6% from last August with 23,941 shipments. Motorhomes finished the month down 28.3% compared to the same month last year with a mere 4,130 units, which Class A units not even reaching the 1,000 mark.

Park Model RVs, which are primarily stationary, more like cabins than RVs, finished August down 14.8% compared to the same month last year, with 380 wholesale shipments.

