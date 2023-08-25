Friday, August 25, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeUncategorized
Uncategorized

RV shipments continue to plummet

By RV Travel
0

It cannot be a happy time in the RV manufacturing capital of the world, Elkhart, Indiana as shipments of new RVs continue to slide dramatically.

The RV Industry Association’s July 2023 survey of manufacturers reports total RV shipments of 20,520 units, a decrease of 30.5% compared to 29,528 units shipped in July 2022. Year to date, RV shipments are down 47.7% with 185,350 units compared to 354,093 last year at this time.

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month down 29.9% compared to July with 17,698 shipments. Motorhomes finished the month down 34.2% from the same month last year with 2,822 units with only 595 Class A models. Folding camping trailer sales took the biggest hit, down nearly 70% from 529 units in July, 2022 to 161 this past July.

Park Model RVs finished July up 0.5% compared to July last year, with 382 wholesale shipments.

Previous article
Convenience store selling gasoline right now for $2.99

What's up with the comments?

We've had to turn off our extra comment features due to technical problems.

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE