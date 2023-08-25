RV shipments continue to plummet

It cannot be a happy time in the RV manufacturing capital of the world, Elkhart, Indiana as shipments of new RVs continue to slide dramatically.

The RV Industry Association’s July 2023 survey of manufacturers reports total RV shipments of 20,520 units, a decrease of 30.5% compared to 29,528 units shipped in July 2022. Year to date, RV shipments are down 47.7% with 185,350 units compared to 354,093 last year at this time.

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month down 29.9% compared to July with 17,698 shipments. Motorhomes finished the month down 34.2% from the same month last year with 2,822 units with only 595 Class A models. Folding camping trailer sales took the biggest hit, down nearly 70% from 529 units in July, 2022 to 161 this past July.

Park Model RVs finished July up 0.5% compared to July last year, with 382 wholesale shipments.

