RV shipments decline sharply again in October

RV shipments in October declined sharply again over last year with traditional travel trailers leading the way. The RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) October 2022 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 32,652 units, a decrease of 43.7% compared to the 57,971 units shipped in October 2021. Through October, RV shipments are down 12.2% compared to the same time last year with 448,246 wholesale shipments.

The previous RVIA shipment report, for September, also showed shipments declining sharply with total RVs shipped dipping 28,333 units, a decrease of 48.5% compared to the 55,014 units shipped in the year before.

“As we enter the holiday season, shipments of RVs continue to normalize from last year’s record production,” said RV Industry Association President and CEO Craig Kirby.

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month down 48.3% against last October with 27,329 shipments. Motorhomes finished the month up 4.1% compared to the same month last year with 5,323 units.

The chart below shows 2021/2022 month over month total shipments (park models are not included).