Airstream announces new app for Apple CarPlay

JACKSON CENTER, OH (September 28, 2023) – Airstream has announced that its Airstream Smart Control connected vehicle app will soon be available in Apple CarPlay, allowing owners of late-model Airstream Classic and Pottery Barn Special Edition travel trailers to monitor important RV functions with reduced distraction while towing or adventuring away from their RV.

Features now available in the Smart Control app on CarPlay include Tow Mode and Camp Mode. Tow Mode allows owners to monitor RV systems such as tank levels and battery status. Classic Travel Trailer owners can also use Tow Mode to monitor their trailer’s tire pressure to ensure proper inflation. Using Camp Mode, owners can monitor the internal temperature and power systems when away from the travel trailer. Temperature is especially important for the well-being of pets when owners are away.

Representatives of THOR Industries and Airstream expect the Smart Control app to go live later this year. THOR’s suite of global connected vehicle apps is anticipated to be available on CarPlay in 2024.

