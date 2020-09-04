RV Short Stops: “Chihuly Garden and Glass” sparkles in Seattle Center

By Julianne G. Crane

“Chihuly Garden and Glass” sits in the shadow of the Space Needle in the Seattle Center. Since 2012, this long-term exhibition of Dale Chihuly’s work has featured gallery spaces, a sculpture garden and a glasshouse designed by the artist. Many of the works are in open areas and are outdoors.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chihuly Garden and Glass museum staff have committed to science-backed cleaning technologies and protocols. “We’ve made many changes to incorporate redundant layers of cleaning procedures – some you can see, some are done behind-the-scenes. What hasn’t changed is the awe-inspiring, immersive experience you’ll discover in the galleries, Glasshouse, and lush Garden.” As per the Governor’s mandate, “masks are required to be worn in all indoor and outdoor public spaces. All Team Members will be wearing masks and every ticketed Guest will receive a mask upon entry,” according to the museum’s website.

The 40-foot tall Glasshouse is the centerpiece of the project covering 4,500 square feet of light-filled space. It is the result of international glass artist Dale Chihuly’s lifelong appreciation for conservatories.

The suspended installation in the Glasshouse is an expansive 100-foot long sculpture in a color palette of reds, oranges, yellows and amber. Made of many individual elements, “the artwork varies greatly with natural light and as the day fades into night.”

The exhibition Garden provides an opportunity for discovery and surprise. “A rich backdrop for the art, it features paths lined with trees, plants and flowers. Crimson camellias, scarlet day lilies, dogwoods, hardy fuchsias and handkerchief trees provide the setting for the Crystal and Icicle Towers.”

While exploring the eight galleries of the Exhibition, you will discover some of the inspirations and influences that inform the career of Tacoma-born Dale Chihuly.

If you go

Chihuly Garden and Glass

Located next to the Space Needle in Seattle Center

305 Harrison St.

Seattle, WA 98109

Phone: (206) 753.4940

Hours: Open daily with limited capacity 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Admission: Regular: $32; Washington residents & Senior: $27; Youth (5-12): $19; 4 and under: free.

Parking garages and lots nearby click here.

