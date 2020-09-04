This question might be tough for you to answer. You might say, “I can only make ONE room bigger? What about the other three?” Well, OK, sure, it’d be nice if the bedroom AND the bathroom could be bigger, but for the sake of our poll question, please just pick one.

If you could make one “room” in your RV bigger, which would it be? The bedroom? The bathroom? The kitchen? The “living room”? Expanding each would have pros and cons, but if we had to guess, we’d guess the majority of you will say either your kitchen or bathroom. We’ll see if our guess is correct…

Please vote below and tell us. Leave a comment if it’s too hard for you to pick just one.