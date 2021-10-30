Late Autumn Festivals offer fun-filled family RV Short Stops

By Julianne G. Crane

Only a few more weeks of late autumn festivals before your busy holiday season begins.

With nature’s bursts of color fading rapidly as autumn leaves fall, it’s time to grab one last family getaway. Jump in your RV and head for the nearest harvest festival and a perfect RV Short Stop.

A quick look at a few Autumn Festivals

Punkin Chunkin’

Now thru Nov. 7, 2021, Bluemont, Virginia

Great Country Farms offers “a way for everyone to experience farm life and enjoy the benefits of its bounty.” This 400-acre family-owned farm sits at the base of the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains in northern Virginia.

A perfect autumn getaway, there are dozens of fun activities for small children (and their moms and dads). In addition to a 1.5-acre Corn Maze, there is farm equipment to climb on. Friendly farm animals include chickens, pigs, roosters and turkeys. A 12-acre play area features Farm Ninja Obstacle Course, Giant Slides, and Cow Pie Putt Putt Course.

For more information including hours and costs:

Great Country Farms

34345 Snickersville Turnpike, Bluemont, VA

(540) 554-2073.

Harvest on the Harbor

Nov. 3-6, Portland, Maine

For grownups in the family, Harvest on the Harbor showcases “premier distillers, brewers, boutique oyster farmers, and the purveyors of the most outstanding hospitality found in Maine.”

Over the years, Portland, Maine, has been named The Foodiest Small Town in America and Restaurant City of the Year. The events, including adult beverage events, are geared for adults in the family.

To keep everyone as safe as possible, certain COVID steps are in place. “We’re conscious of the need to control our event sizes,” say event organizers. They require “staff, participating brands, and ticket holders to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test.”

For more information including hours and costs:

Website: www.harvestontheharbor.com.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarvestOnTheHarbor/.

North Carolina Pecan Harvest Festival

Nov. 5-6, Whiteville, North Carolina

As one would suspect, the North Carolina Pecan Harvest Festival celebrates the state’s annual pecan crop. Look for a parade, arts and crafts stalls, open car show, 5k Run/Walk and entertainment.

The event’s kickoff is 10 a.m. Saturday with the Pecan Festival Parade in downtown Whiteville, NC. Next comes the Queen’s Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. in the historic Vineland Station Depot.

The Classic Cruisers car club hosts the Open Car and Truck Show on Saturday, with judging at 1 p.m. On stage at noon, Chocolate Cup & Company Band “provide funky heat and making it look all so cool.” Entertainment continues with the Floodwater Connection playing from 3 to 5 p.m.

For more information including hours and costs:

Website: www.ncpecanfestival.com.

Call (910) 770-1991 or email: contact@NCPecanFestival.com.

National Peanut Festival

Nov. 5-14, Dothan, Alabama

The National Peanut Festival has “come a long way from the event’s humble origins on a freezing day in 1938 when Dr. George Washington Carver gave a speech that kicked off the first celebration,” say festival organizers.

There is no shortage of fun with something for every member of the family. Events include livestock shows, demolition derbies, chainsaw artists, comedy acts, and local musicians.

For more information on this long-established Southern tradition:

National Peanut Festival

5622 US-231, Dothan, AL 36301

Click on: Hours and directions.

— Julianne G. Crane

Read more of Julianne’s RV Short Stops posts here.

Read more about the RV Lifestyle by clicking on RVWheelLife.com

##RVT1024