Several of my friends are quitting RVing. You can probably relate to why they’re doing so 

The end. Yes, I know that’s a strange way to begin an article, but it fits! Many, many of our friends are choosing to throw in the towel on their RV lifestyle. They are giving up RVing for good. They have valid reasons, I think. See if you agree.

High costs

Charles and Mary have owned four different campers and RVed in them for decades. Each winter, they leave behind their Minnesota home for warmer weather in the Arizona sunshine. But not this year. This winter they will hunker down for what will undoubtedly be a shock to their systems. The reason they will remain in the frigid north rather than enjoy warm, sunny temps? Money. The campground where they’ve stayed for more than five years was bought out by a bigger company who upped the monthly rate. By a lot! “Given the increase cost of rent plus the higher cost of gas to make the trip, we just can’t afford to go,” Mary explains. She doesn’t look happy about the decision, though.

Poor quality

Dan and Jo are not too happy either. They ordered a new RV (their first-ever brand-new RV) several months ago. After finally taking ownership this past month, the couple took their new rig out for an overnight shake-down trip. “What a piece of junk!” Dan complained. “I expected to find a few things needing repair, but this? This is ridiculous!” Dan and Jo tried to return the camper to the dealership for repairs but were told the facility didn’t have space to store their RV until the repairs can be addressed. “I’m done,” Jo sighs. “I’m checking into our legal rights, seeing as we only had possession for 48 hours!”

Reservation hassles

Sean and Deb are also throwing in the towel. They sold their RV for more than they paid for it two years ago. “We just couldn’t pass up the opportunity!” Deb explains. “Besides, I’m tired of spending hours online or on the phone trying to make reservations. It’s killed my enthusiasm for camping. While everyone else unwinds by the campfire, I’m stuck inside at the computer trying to find the next place to stay. It’s just not fun for me anymore.”

What to do?

How sad. I sympathize with these folks. I really do. With costs of RVs going through the roof, along with gas prices, the cost of RVing is more than many people can stomach. Poor workmanship and a backlog of repairs needing to be done can certainly put the kibosh on camping. And securing a reservation? It is, at times, frustrating and defeating. But I’m not ready. Not just yet. I’m not ready to say goodbye to seeing new places, meeting different people, and enjoying the great outdoors. I’m still all in with RVing. I really want it to work. Just a few more years, at least. How about you?

