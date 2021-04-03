Visit America’s National Parks and Volunteer on your RV Short Stop

By Julianne G. Crane

Millions of us love America’s National Parks. So much so, collectively, we may be loving them to exhaustion. RVing families can help and have fun together while doing something worthwhile.

The National Park Service role is to “preserve the natural and cultural resources and values of the National Park System for the enjoyment, education, and inspiration of this and future generations,” according to NPS. “You can make a difference by bringing your unique experience, background, and perspective to our work” by volunteering. Most of the more than 400 national parks can use your help. Who better to lend a hand than the several million RVers who frequently camp on and hike through public lands.

Now is the perfect time to plan your next RV Short Stop to including volunteering at one of our national treasures. National Park Week, April 17–25, invites us to discover lesser-known national parks and explore amazing new places by volunteering.

Ways to volunteer in America’s National Parks

Hundreds of opportunities are on Volunteer.gov, or during a volunteer event, or by contacting a national park near you.

Minute Man National Historical Park – Massachusetts

Minute Man Park is a perfect example of where hundreds of volunteers help visitors relive the historic opening battle of America’s Revolution.

The Park is just 22 miles outside of Boston and sits within the towns of Lexington, Lincoln, and Concord. Here, the early moments of the Revolution on April 19, 1775, are brought to life.

Folks at the park strive to protect, preserve and interpret significant historic sites, structures, landscapes, events and ideas embodied by those early events.

There is need for volunteers, from youngsters through adults, to work in the park. Jobs include helping rangers do living history, acting as visitor guides, or helping with the park’s natural environment. Click on Get Involved to learn how to take an active role in preserving national treasures like Concord’s North Bridge and the Battle Road Trail.

National Park Foundation

For various reasons many people are unable to physically volunteer. Consider donating financially to National Park Foundation, the official charity of America’s national parks.

Entrance fee-free days – 2021

By the way, all National Park Service sites are offering free admission to everyone on entrance fee–free dates in 2021:

— Julianne G. Crane

Read more of Julianne’s RV Short Stops posts here.

Read more about the RV Lifestyle by clicking on RVWheelLife.com

##RVT994