How does preparing a meal in your RV compare to doing it in a traditional home kitchen?

Most of the readers of RVtravel.com are avid RVers who use their RVs a lot, unlike the new Millennial or Gen-X RVers who only use theirs on average about 15 days a year. More than half our readers who travel with fifth wheel trailers, for example, travel more than three months a year. Thirty percent are on the road six months or longer, with many of those being full-timers.

In a poll of RVtravel.com readers last April, we asked “How often do you cook dinner from scratch?” Approximately half of the more than 4,200 readers responded “Every night or almost every night.” Another 31.3 percent answered “a few times a week.” Only 12 percent answered “never or hardly ever.”

Most of our readers are in roomy rigs. We’re not in short camping trailers or truck campers, where kitchen space is typically very limited. No, our crowd is most often in larger RVs with spacious kitchens with all the amenities of those in a traditional home. Many fifth wheels and high-end motorhomes even have residential refrigerators; a growing number have dishwashers. No, we’re not “roughing it” by any definition.

So our question today is about how different is preparing a meal in your RV kitchen compared to in a traditional home? Do you keep things simple, or do you prepare meals pretty much as you would in your home, or the last sticks-and-bricks home you owned?

Your comments are welcome.