National Public Lands Day, 9/25, attracts RV volunteers

National Public Lands Day is “traditionally the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort,” according to the National Park Service. “It celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages use of open space for education, recreation, and health benefits.”

RVers love America’s state and national parks. When asked their destination during a camping survey, more than 75% said they will be visiting a public park. Nearly two-thirds (65%) plan to visit historic sites.

National Public Lands Day

With such an appreciation of America’s public lands, all RVers have hundreds of opportunities to give back on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. National Public Lands Day (NPLD) is the perfect time for “a day of service and celebration.” Join more than 200,000 other Americans and find an opportunity to volunteer near your hometown by clicking here.

Many public lands agencies, including the Department of Interior, have hundreds of ways to volunteer any day of the year. If you are traveling on the west side of Oregon, contact the Corps of Engineers in Portland (541 942-5631) to volunteer at Pine Meadows Campground on Cottage Grove Lake.

“Fee-Free” Day

“National Public Lands Day is a fee-free entrance day at many federal public lands including national parks. It’s a great opportunity to help a local or favorite public land near you and spend the rest of the day recreating or relaxing outdoors. With free admission, bring a friend or make it a family outing, and enjoy the experience,” states the NPLD website.

Most parks, however, are not waiving other “user fees” such as backcountry permits and camping fees.

Writer’s Note: RV Short Stops continues to highlight places that can be safely experienced from the road or in an outdoor public space. So, if you know of unique COVID-safe places, please let us know so we can feature them.

