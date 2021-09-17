RVtravel.com podcast #25, September 17, 2021

Episode #25

What a dealer looks for before buying a used RV, a hero saves a toad, Jayco staff bolts, how much is Winnebago stock worth?

News you won’t get anywhere else, plus insider information from an RV insider-dealer, and his advice on the hidden problems you need to watch for when buying a used RV. COVID restrictions at RV parks, a recall, RV sales figures, value of Winnebago stock over the past 10 years.

See full description of the podcast below.



OUR SPONSORS

The RV Travel podcast is brought to you by campgroundviews.com, Clear20 water filters, and Teardrop Shop, which offers many great accessories for smaller trailers.

Here’s the lineup:

[3:55] News: RV sales figures year to date, COVID restrictions for unvaccinated travelers at RV parks, a hero saves a toad and prevents an accident.

[7:30] Uncle Josh Winters, the RV Nerd at Haylett RV, clues us into how dealers are coping with demand, staffing challenges, and parts shortages from ladders to furniture foam. He says they are seeing some light at the end of the tunnel. Josh also gives us insights into a major migration of top management from Jayco, and where they went.

Josh begins his tutorial on inspecting a used RV before you buy it.

[24.25] Josh tells us why our closets and cupboards are so cold and hot and what to do about it. He shows us how to inspect a used RV prior to purchase, from top to bottom and everywhere in between. Josh shares his research on the correlation between the number of dealer service bays, size of sales staff, and how that affects their customer reviews.

[39:00] Josh explains why you may not be so welcome as a service customer if you didn’t buy your RV there.

[42:00] Recall on Ram pickups, the value of Winnebago stock over the last decade. RVTravel.com survey results: How long will you stay if you can’t get Internet or cell phone service? Your comments, and a tip from a solo female RVer that could save your life!

This podcast is also available on these popular platforms:

Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Podbean • Amazon/Audible • Google Podcasts • Player FM • Listen Notes • iHeartRadio

→ LISTEN TO PREVIOUS PODCASTS

If you have ideas for Scott, from must-see destinations to quirky roadside attractions, tips and advice, call 541-382-1726 or drop a line using the form below.

Leave a message for Scott here or comment below