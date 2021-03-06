St. Patrick’s Day RV Short Stops

By Julianne G. Crane

Nationally, most of the traditional St. Patrick’s Day parades and events are cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, there are places across the USA that are finding ways to adapt and celebrate. Some places are open for socially-distanced visitors, others are going viral. As always, it is up to you to make informed decisions for your RVing family’s safety.

Between March 5-28, Busch Gardens Williamsburg is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with music, dance and Irish food. Visitors can “stroll through all ten of the park’s decorated villages.”

In addition to the 18 rides and coasters, look for Irish entertainers and family-friendly activities. Classic pub fare is available, along with the St. Patrick’s Day staple – green beer.

Look into the online calendar for current information on hours and show schedules. Reservations are required – click here.

“Exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present,” states Busch Gardens. “We cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit. Review Important Safety Guidelines.”

Commitment is to overall park employee and guest safety during COVID times. Employees and guests 2 years of age and older must wear face coverings while in the park. Guests are not required to wear them while eating and drinking.

Virtual St. Patrick’s Day Events

For those RVers sticking close to home on March 17, there are many ways to remember and have fun.

St. Patty Activities for Little Leprechauns

It’s time for “wearin’ o’ the green.” And, Red Tricycle website offers “loads of fun virtual events for your little leprechauns.”

Families can visit Blarney Castle from the comfort of home. Or, “listen to the story of Irish immigrants in Boston, weaving in songs and poems of work, humor, protest.”

The Rhythm of the Dance is another event being streamed, according to Red Tricycle. It “was recorded in front of a live audience and features award-winning dancers, excellent musicians and foot-tapping passion.”

Read a complete list on Red Tricycle by clicking here.

While we can’t travel this year to Ireland, we can enjoy six days and nights of Irish celebrations. St. Patrick’s Festival TV, a dedicated online global TV channel, brings it to us free March 12-17.

The SPF TV program is hosting more than 100 events. This virtual extravaganza is showcasing Irish music, theatre, art, performance, poetry, storytelling, traditional arts, tours, food, and culture.

One featured artist is legendary author Eddie Lenihan, a great Irish storyteller and “national treasure.” He is said to be one of the few practicing “seanchaithe” (traditional Irish lore-keepers and tale-spinners) remaining in Ireland.

Dúisigh Éire! Awaken Ireland! The theme of this year’s festival “offers a clarion call … to Irish people worldwide to throw off the long, dark months and rise to embrace the brighter days ahead.” You can watch the SPF TV live stream on www.rte.ie/culture.

