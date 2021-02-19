Travel books that highlight weird and wacky RV short stops

By Julianne G. Crane

The National Park Foundation is right when they say almost everyone is happier when planning a trip. I know my husband, Jimmy, and I are. We have made a number of reservations on Recreation.gov for the upcoming RV camping season. Even after a dozen years criss-crossing America, we remain fascinated with the weird and wacky RV short stops.

Secure with our reservations in hand and our first COVID vaccination shots, we are sketching in our summer’s RV trips. These will include, of course, weird and wacky RV short stops. Similarly, to help you include some of these RV short stops in your travels, here are three resources that spark our imaginations.

“125 Wacky Roadside Attractions”

From National Geographic Kids, a fun guide well worth a mention is “125 Wacky Roadside Attractions: See all the weird, wonderful and downright bizarre landmarks from around the world.”

We don’t need to be kids to “see the silly side of travel” and explore wacky landmarks. For example, we refer to this book from National Geographic for unique short stop ideas. It has sought out places where travelers “can walk in real dinosaur tracks,” or explore a UFO museum. After a year of COVID isolation, it is a breath of fresh air to be reminded that “our world is full of so many bizarre and wonderful places.”

National Geographic Kids, Paperback, 112 pages, 2016, $13.

“Unique America”

“Unique America: Strange, Unusual, and Just Plain Fun: A Trip Through America” promises the reader “unusual natural wonders and a few intriguing mysteries.”

Striking photography helps highlight unique roadside attractions in addition to some of “the most unusual sights, structures, exhibits, and events in the United States.” How could readers not want to seek out “the world’s largest bug and the world’s largest globe?” The book provides “a treasure trove of sites to explore.”

Publications International Ltd, Hardback, 320 pages, 2016, $10.

“50 States 5000 Ideas”

“This richly illustrated book from the travel experts at National Geographic showcases the best travel experiences in every state, from the obvious to the unexpected,” according to press information.

“50 States 5000 Ideas” features Civil War battlefields, dude ranches and out-of-the-way museums. There is information on the “world’s longest yard sale in Tennessee, swamp tours in Louisiana, dinosaur trails in Colorado, America’s oldest street in NYC, and the best spot to watch for sea otters on the central California coast.” Look for detailed travel information and fascinating facts about each state.

National Geographic, by Joe Yogerst, Hardcover, 288 pages, 2017, $25.

— Julianne G. Crane

