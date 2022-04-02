RV Short Stops: Whooping cranes, The Big Tree in Texas

With a little luck and good timing, it is possible to spot endangered whooping cranes and admire the biggest Coastal Live Oak Tree in Texas. This time of year they are both just a few miles north of the coastal art and fishing community of Rockport/Fulton.

Endangered Whooping Cranes

On previous trips to the coastal bend, my husband, Jimmy Smith, and I have seen whooping cranes in the same marshy field. The whoopers migrate 2,500 miles in the autumn from Wood Buffalo National Park in the Northwest Territories of Canada. They return north in the spring to nest. It is said the cranes are drawn to these wetlands partly because of the abundant berries and tasty blue crabs. “The population of the Wood Buffalo–Aransas wild migratory flock has increased to an estimated 505 birds as of 2018,” according to Parks Canada. “This is the highest count yet for this wild migratory flock since their near-extinction in the early 1940s.”

The Big Tree

While I have seen “bigger” trees, this Coastal Live Oak is pretty darn impressive. It is estimated to be more than 1,000 years old, with a circumference of 35 feet and a crown spread of 90 feet. It stands about 44 feet tall.

Known locally as “The Big Tree,” it is part of Goose Island State Park in Lamar, Texas. This tree was named the State Champion Coastal Live Oak (Quercus virginiana) in 1969, and is one of the largest in the nation.

Other local wildlife include white-tailed deer, raccoons, armadillos, foxes, squirrels, and cottontail rabbits. Throngs of migratory birds are attracted to the nearby Aransas National Wildlife Refuge.

Directions:

Follow general directions on Highway 35 to the Texas Goose Bay State Park, about 10 miles northeast of Fulton/Rockport. Just north of the Copano Bay bridge, turn east to the park. Continue straight ahead to Lamar Beach Road, then turn left. Immediately before this road bears left to The Big Tree, you will see a field with a large pond. On many days between autumn and spring you may spot a few whooping cranes. Bring field glasses and a camera with a long lens.

Free.

— Julianne G. Crane

