RV Spotlight: Gypsy Wagon COVID project

Many folks have come out of the past year with a number of new things to show for the unusual state of affairs: added weight, beards, fancy new face masks. But Stefani Fisher came out of the pandemic with a brand-new trailer. This isn’t just something she picked up at an RV dealer. Oh, no. This enterprising woman built her own camping trailer – really, a gypsy wagon.

What Stefani came up with is Misty.

So, in today’s daily RV review I thought I’d do something really unusual and look at a trailer you can’t have – because you didn’t build it. But you might have.

You see, Stefani says she went into this all with absolutely no experience in this kind of project. Yet she came out of it with a really nice gypsy wagon built on a used flatbed trailer she bought.

All of this started with that used flatbed trailer and then some DIY vardo (wagon/caravan) building instructions to get a basic idea of the process.

From there she started the work building a frame and then exterior walls, all of wood and all glued and screwed to the frame. Slowly the project took shape with sawing, sanding, forming and attaching the various pieces until she had what looked like a gypsy wagon.

Next up was the interior

Standing in the hollow space, Stefani laid out the interior using blue painter’s tape, masking out the various places where she would put things. The painter’s tape gave perspective, but was also easy to move if things didn’t work out well.

Then came the task of putting the interior in place. Like the exterior, this wasn’t just going to be a plain wooden box. Instead she set the sleeping area apart from the main living area with a wall into which was cut scrolls that reflected the gypsy wagon aura of the trailer.

Under the bed is storage. The bed platform also holds a secret – a pull-out tray that serves as a table for the seats on either side of it. Not satisfied with just a plain table, a pattern was sawed into the surface. Colored epoxy filled the void to make a beautiful table top.

The rest of the interior was finished with RV appliances, including a three-burner stove with 17” oven, and a two-way bar-sized refrigerator.

The sink is really a work of art, being made of hammered copper. There are drawers, a spice rack, cabinets and more. The use of the interior space is absolutely terrific.

Even though this is a small trailer, it has a surprisingly open feel. Part of that owes to the light colors and high curved roof.

Other DIY examples

While I try to focus on RVs you can buy, this story just had to be told, only because it came out so beautifully. That’s especially significant since Stefani had never built a trailer before.

And it speaks to a whole culture of building things like this. I did write about that in the past when we all looked at cargo trailer conversions and what was spiking that trend.

One more example of a gypsy wagon

Stefani isn’t the only one I know of who did something like this. In fact, the Van Ecks in Lake County also built a gypsy wagon. They then went with several others on a cross-country trip with it. This isn’t so unusual in and of itself, except that all the participants in this journey were either on horseback or had horse-drawn wagons.

Seriously.

I know it sounds incredible, but you can read their story in this newspaper article.

This kind of thing makes me think my COVID projects weren’t all that impressive after all.