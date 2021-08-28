RV sticker-mania gone wild (and a contest)



Here’s a challenge. Find an RV with more stickers than this one (if that is even possible) — or at least a LOT of stickers — take a photo and send it to us. We’ll send a $50 Amazon gift certificate to the person who submits the photo showing the most stickers! If you own this RV, no need to enter ’cause we posted the photo first!!

The deadline is September 15, 2021. You can enter as many times as you wish, as long as each entry is a different RV. The photos can be up to a year old, but no older, and must be taken by you. Any type of RV is eligible. If we get two or more photos of the same RV, only the first entry qualifies to win. We’ll publish some of the best photos (unless nobody enters the contest!!).

Send your entries to winaswellprize@gmail.com.

So now grab your camera or phone and keep your eyes open.

##RVT1015