Working remotely from an RV: Opportunities expanding for millions

By Louis J. Finkle, Ph.D.

The number of people transitioning from home-base to a full-time RV lifestyle is growing at a faster rate than we have seen since Hurricane Katrina left 100,000+ families in limbo. The evictions of nearly 3,000,000 American families from their rental units during 2021 will add to the COVID pandemic fallout, where thousands of citizens are surging from cities to country settings. The combination of these factors overshadows previous migration statistics by more than five-fold. The effect, for those of us who either live the roaming lifestyle or work in supplying various sectors of RV industries, are overwhelmed campgrounds nationally.

In recent articles, there have been reports on the effective overcrowding of campgrounds, increased fees at campgrounds, sudden demands for more RVs to be built and the need to educate “RVing newbies” moving from fixed housing to a full-time vehicular life. Now we find ourselves answering more questions about RV life than ever before! Even those of us who live the RV lifestyle are becoming overwhelmed by this sudden expansion of problems!

During the past four decades I have taught, tutored and met hundreds of entrepreneurs, military veterans, academics and remote workers in campgrounds. I became convinced that there are unlimited ways in which people can work remotely from their RV. Incomes have ranged from a few thousand dollars per year, to some who earn several thousand dollars per week! One couple, who market vehicles as independent agents, earn more than $100,000 per year, part-time! They do so from their motorhome. They make use of widespread internet availability in nearly every campground, every day.

Opportunities to work remotely are unlimited

The only limitation from duplicating such success is one’s lack of imagination that may restrict learning new skills. The opportunities to work remotely are so numerous that I suspect many more self-help books and articles will be published to guide those who wish to travel and work while RVing. This is a growing industry. Opportunities are expanding faster than most of us can track.

Such opportunities are as varied as types of skills, personalities and interests of people experimenting with new ideas. Each RVer can choose to work in a field, business, hobby, interest or manner that makes the most sense for them. While most folks work remotely from their homes, the shift to RVing can be easily made. Nearby Wi-Fi spots, cafes, truck stops, welcome centers, etc., provide internet access during stop/rest times. In most truck stops, one can stay overnight free. This allows access to food, facilities, showers, fuel, Wi-Fi and ample time to sleep at night.

Many websites cater to remote job opportunities

As to finding opportunities to work independently on the road, there are many websites that cater to remote job opportunities. An example is a site called We Work Remotely. It claims to be the “largest remote work community in the world.” I have not delved further into its claim that they host over 3M visitors. I just added this as an example of what you can find on the internet. For those who are interested, simply type “remote job opportunities”, or similar search phrase, to research other avenues.

If the RVer has a full-time remote job, this makes it even easier than those who do contractual work, sales, agency and other independent operations. Once one gets used to the idea of RVing and remote work, it can become nearly as comfortable in an RV as working from home. For me, as a volunteer helping military veterans travel and meet with other military RVing families, remote writing from my RV provides the opportunities of visiting parks, museums, campgrounds, ports, mountains, etc.

Now that all these new opportunities are emerging, they should draw me into the arena of remote working. However, I will continue to just travel in my RV, write articles and help fellow veterans as we meet at rallies, musters, events, conventions and caravans!

Louis J. Finkle, Ph.D., is Professor Emeritus of Clinical Psychology, U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the national organization of RVing veterans S*M*A*R*T.

