RV Tire Safety: My first-ever recommendation for a tire to buy

If you review my blog posts and posts on various RV forums, or have even attended one of my RV tire seminars, you know I have tried to avoid making specific tire recommendations. Well, this changes today.

If you use tires in a 225/75R16 dimension tire in ST or LT or Metric type, you might want to consider the Michelin Agilis® CrossClimate® C-Metric tire.

The reason I am making this recommendation is based on the load capacity of Michelin’s “C-Metric” tire.

Based on the data published by Michelin HERE, tire dimensions are the same. What is different is in the “Fine Print” of the stated Maximum load capacity for their C-Metric when inflated above 80 psi.

The LT Michelin has a stated Maximum Load Capacity Single of 2,680# and Max Dual load capacity of 2,470# per tire when inflated to 80 psi (LR-E). This max load applies to the Michelin LT225/75R16 XPS-Rib and the regular LT225/75R16 Agilis Cross-Climate. The same max load is stated for both Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear, Toyo tires and others. (If you find another company making the use of the C-Metric load capacity please let me know.)

The Agilis C-Metric, however, has a maximum load capacity of 3,195# Single and 3,000# in Dual application when inflated to 83 psi.

The Agilis C-Metric provides additional load capacity

The “C-Metric” can give you an extra 515# load capacity in single or 530# per tire in dual position.

For a Class-C motorhome this works out to an additional load capacity of 3,150#.

Now, I would certainly hope that people not add another 3,000# of “stuff” into their RV. In my opinion, you would be better off using the Michelin Agilis to give you a nice increase in the “Reserve Load” capacity of your tires to get you closer to a suggested 20% figure.

For you folks with RV trailers, your current ST225/75R16 LR-E tires are giving you a total load capacity of 11,320# for 4-tire applications. Switching to the Agilis could increase your capacity to 12,780# or better. It would increase your reserve load from your current 10% to 24% if you simply resist the temptation to pack more “stuff.”

It appears that Michelin has made some construction changes in their C-Metric line to provide more or better reinforcing materials to support the extra level of inflation. That is where you get the extra load capacity over LT-type tires. That’s because it is the inflation that supports the load, not the tire itself.

I can only assume that other tire companies have chosen to make the marketing decision to not build similar “C-Metric” tires. This option is available to all tire companies as there is nothing magic involved here, just a marketing decision.

