RV Tire Safety: Videos from Goodyear worth watching

By Roger Marble

I strongly recommend every RV owner watch these four videos from Goodyear. They cover: Tire sizing; Tire storage, cleaning and removal; Tire wear, care and wheel alignment; and Tire Pressure.

NOTE: If you have problems running the videos you can try using VLC Video Player. Download it for free HERE. [Note from editor: On Roger’s recommendation, I installed the VLC Video Player and it works great. —Diane]

While they focus on RV applications, the information can still be informative and educational for anyone that owns a vehicle that has tires. Watching these will also give you a break from my run-on sentences in my sometimes over-detailed posts.

P.S. I know Tim Miller, the Goodyear Engineer in the video. While I never worked directly with Tim, we did share some knowledge about tires in RV applications.

Have a tire question? Ask Roger on his new RV Tires Forum here. It’s hosted by RVtravel.com and moderated by Roger. He’ll be happy to help you.

Read more from Roger Marble on his blog at RVtiresafety.net or on RVtravel.com.

##RVT1046