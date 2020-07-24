Shield your tires from exhaust heat

By Roger Marble

Some RVers notice the inner dual tire on one side seems to run hotter than the outer dual or the inner on the other side of their coach.

IMO it is the radiant heat from your exhaust system that causes your tire to always run hotter. Remember that the “aging rate” of tires doubles with each increase of 18 degrees. This means you are potentially cutting the life in half.

I suggest you look under your coach. You do not need to wrap your exhaust, which can cause problems and may shorten the life of your exhaust system. A simple metal shield can protect the tires from the IR heat. Here is what GM installed on my C4500 for my Class-C — a piece of sheet metal with a bottom lip to provide some stiffness and to prevent cuts. Some galvanized 16 to 20 gage steel can do the job.

A home heating shop that does ductwork can cut and bend a piece for a reasonable price. My shields were welded (1″ every foot or so) and show no signs of failing after 17,000 miles. You could also drill and use some heavy metal screws, too.

