Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #14

July 24, 2020



RVing Basics

I know the make and model of my RV, but my local dealer wants $1,500 more than a dealer about 200 miles away. Which should I buy from?

You’ll likely find that service issues are more easily dealt with if you buy from the dealer closer to home. While both dealers are theoretically set up to handle warranty work for the manufacturer, RVers report that when they bought an RV elsewhere, they find themselves waiting in a longer line to get service work done at the local dealer, or even denied service at all. It may not be fair, but that’s the way it is.

And when buying a new RV, you can pretty much be assured that you will encounter warranty service issues – sometimes a lot of them. You’ll need to crunch the numbers and see if your money – and time – are worth the savings associated with driving back and forth a distance to get the bugs worked out. A survey at RVtravel.com revealed that nearly 30 percent of the readers traveled 300 miles or more to buy their RV.



If I buy from an RV dealer locally and then have a problem far away on the road, will the same manufacturer’s dealer there agree to fix it?

No. Unlike car dealers, where any dealer of your make of car will agree to fix it, RV dealers have no similar policy. If you buy a Winnebago in Denver and break down in San Diego, the local Winnebago dealer there has no legal obligation to fix your RV.

Should I sign up for an RV driving school?

Some would-be RVers ﬁnd driving schools can help them get over the intimidation of driving a large Class A motorhome or towing a trailer or fifth wheel. Some RV dealers provide limited driving instruction, but a driving school will cover more aspects in greater depth. Classes are offered at FMCA conferences, and other rallies. Do a Google search for RV driving schools.

Quick Tips

Check your roof

If you have not inspected your RV’s roof lately for possible leaks, do so now. Allowing water into your RV can result in large repair bills if not attended to quickly. Do not take a chance. Inspect soon or have a professional check.

Watch your step (literally) at night

For just a few bucks at your local Walmart you can by a “spotlight” style solar-charged patio light. Pound a short length of rebar into the ground near your RV and slap the spotlight over the rebar stake and you’ve got a no-batteries night light to guide your feet. Also, staked solar spotlights as well as staked solar walkway lights (cute and practical!) are available at Amazon.

How to use a basement storage door as a table

You can use a basement storage door as a table, provided you can open it to “level” and then support it. Hit the thrift shops and buy a used photo tripod – the three legs make it sturdy and you can set and lock it at nearly any desirable height.

Having trouble with a stuck-on decal?

Trying to get rid of an unwanted (or worn out) RV decal? Use a “vinyl eraser” mounted to your corded electric drill. The rubber disc erases the sticker without damaging the rig’s finish. Search for these on the Internet using the keywords: vinyl eraser, arbor.

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

LIAR LOAN: This is where the dealer alters the buyer’s credit application income or expense data without the customer knowing about it and then submits the falsified application data to a third party lender for loan approval; it may also include telling the lender that the vehicle being sold has optional equipment on it that it actually does not have in order to increase the appearance of the vehicle’s value as collateral for the loan.

Another one next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“If you are afraid of figuring out basic problems with ‘things,’ or don’t like using hand tools, or freak out when something doesn’t work, don’t RV.” — Jim D.

Random RV Thought

An RV is the best “house” that a lot of people will ever own.

