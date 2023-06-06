2023 Dynamax Super C DX3 37RB Motorhome—the most affordable Super C

Today we join the team from Endless RVing (one of our readers’ picks for best RV YouTube channels) to tour what’s being billed as the most affordable True Super C motorhome on the market, the Dynamax Super C DX3 Motorhome. According to Endless RVing’s Izzy, you really do get a lot for your money with the Super C motorhome.

This beast of a motorhome is built upon a Freightliner M2-106 chassis with a Cummins 8.8-liter ISL turbo diesel engine with 375 HP.

According to Izzy, the benefits of a Super C motorhome include:

A comfortable, stable ride going down the road

Large towing capacity of 20,000 pounds

Easily towable and serviceable by commercial truck companies

While there are a ton of storage compartments underneath, none are true pass-throughs. According to Izzy, this is something you have to give up with a Super C because the drive shaft runs down the center of the vehicle. Some of the storage bays give you pass-through capabilities, but only in a narrow upper space. Another thing Izzy didn’t like is that the doors did not open quite all the way.

The coach comes with two lithium batteries. However, Dynamax does get a point off for these not being on slide out trays to make them easier to access.

Once Izzy finishes with the outside tour, his lovely spouse, MJ, takes us inside.

Inside the Dynamax Super C DX3 Motorhome

There’s a LARGE bunk over the cab for extra sleeping space, although the mattress on it does look pretty flimsy, especially in comparison to the quality of the rest of the motorhome.

The floor is stylish and functional, made of rigid core LV tile with a “soft silence acoustical pad.”

I love the comfortable theater seating in the living area. The same slide room also houses a booth-style dinette that, of course, converts to more sleeping space.

The first thing I noticed in the kitchen was a lot of counter and food prep space. (That’s probably because my current RV has almost none.) A pop-up counter extension and flush board that fits over the large dual stainless steel sinks provide even more.

The soft LED lighting under the counter makes for a nice look and provides some soft illumination at nighttime. There is a Samsung residential-style fridge and freezer with an ice maker, a convection microwave oven and a true induction cooktop. However, for an RV this size, I would have expected it to have more than two burners, but I would have been wrong. I give it another point off for this. However, it gains a point for the large pantry with pull-out shelves.

On the way to the bedroom there is a large wall of closets for the wardrobe and also to house the optional washer and dryer. It’s like a mini laundry room!

Half-bathroom with more storage

Opposite the closets you will find a half-bathroom with a porcelain toilet. This half-bath is bigger than I would have expected and actually offers a lot of additional cabinets and storage.

Because the full bath is in the back of the coach behind the bedroom, the half-bath avoids guests from having to go through the bedroom in order to use the facilities.

The back bathroom is ENORMOUS, with solid surface countertops, dual sinks, a porcelain toilet, and large medicine cabinets.

There’s a large corner fiberglass shower with an Oxygenics showerhead. (As a side note, this is a game changer, and I highly recommend installing an oxygenating showerhead in any RV as one of the most useful and easiest upgrades you can do—it saves you water and delivers a superior shower experience.)

The bedroom features a king-sized bed. I like the push-button light controls and a USB power tower conveniently placed right next to the bed. I especially loved that the bedroom closets and drawers are all cedar lined. Nice touch!

The fresh water tank resides under the bed, so no storage there, but with so much other storage throughout the rig, you will never miss it.

More features of the 2023 Dynamax Super C DX3 Motorhome

Heavy-duty suspension

Heavy-duty Michelin tires

Dean Lauck’s design paint job

Driver and passenger side blind side cameras that are activated by the turn signals

Keyless entry

LED-lit Girard power awnings that cover almost the full length of the coach

Outdoor entertainment system

Aqua-Hot 400D hydronic water heater/furnace works on diesel fuel or electricity

Dual rearview camera

Macerator system

Water filtration system

Outdoor shower

Power fresh water hose

Onan 8000 W diesel generator

300 W GoPower! inverter

Day and night manual window shades

Three TVs: one outside, one in the living area, and one in the bedroom

LED-lit armless power awning with wind sensor

Specs for the 2023 Dynamax Super C DX3 37RB Motorhome

GVWR: 33,000 lbs.

Length: 40’9”

100 gallons diesel fuel tank

100 gallons fresh water

52 gallons gray water

52 gallons black water

50-amp connection

Two air conditioners

MSRP: $452,162; however, in the video, they show a sale price of $359,998 so know that you can get it in this price range, at least in theory.

##RVDT2137