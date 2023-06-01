The affordable 2023 Cougar Sport 2100RK 5th Wheel, great for couples

Join Patrick from Travels with Delaney for a tour of the 2023 Cougar Sport 2100RK, an impressive 5th wheel with a comparably low MSRP of $45,866. Yes, in the video Patrick says it is under 40K, but that is a sale price.

Coming in at just under 26 feet, this might be a great 5th wheel for those who want to camp in state and national parks. This particular floor plan, with its queen-sized bed, will especially appeal to couples.

Heading inside, the 5th wheel has a crisp, clean farmhouse aesthetic. The kitchen is in the rear with a nice big window to gaze out of as you prepare meals or do the dishes. I love the large stainless steel sink with a high-rise faucet and the fact that there are lots of cabinets. The Cougar Sport is outfitted with an entire Furrion kitchen suite including a microwave oven, 3-burner stovetop, and oven. A 10-cubic-foot Furrion refrigerator freezer keeps everything chilled. There really is a HUGE amount of kitchen storage.

There are some nice little touches, like a cubby near the door where you can kick off your shoes and put them away out of sight. There is also a motion sensor light on the steps for midnight trips to the kitchen.

The small booth-style dinette makes into a bed. While the brochure says it sleeps two, they had better be pretty close friends.

Above the dinette, you’ll find the Furrion entertainment center that includes a 40-inch television and next to it is a HUGE pantry. Right across is a tri-fold sofa for comfortable watching. I will say that theater-style seating would have been nicer, but this is not an option in Cougar’s Sport series.

Heading up the steps you will find the bath. In order to create more headroom for tall folks to shower, Cougar has strategically placed a domed skylight right above. I also love the Nautilus system sliding shower door that self squeegees, and the fact that you have a real porcelain toilet.

Even though there is no bedroom slide, you can still walk around the queen-sized bed and there is still plenty of storage, including the large wardrobe closet that makes use of the space behind the shower. The bed is on struts, which makes it easy to lift up and access the substantial storage area underneath.

More great features on the 2023 Cougar Sport 2100RK

Large pass-through basement storage area

Outdoor shower

Tankless water heater

200-watt rooftop solar panel and Victron solar charger

Power stabilizers

One cable-style slide room

Highly stable Lippert steps

Large LED-lit power awning that covers most of the door side of the coach

Outdoor speakers

Specs on the 2023 Cougar Sport 2100RK

Dry weight: 6760

GVWR: 8500 lbs.

Cargo carrying capacity: 1700 lbs.

Length 25’11”

50-amp power

Prewired for optional 2 nd AC

AC Two 30 lb. propane tanks

Sleeps: 6

Freshwater: 54 gallons

Gray water: 60 gallons

Black water: 30 gallons

Learn more about Cougar Sport 5th Wheels here.

##RVDT2134