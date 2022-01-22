RV Travel Tech Talks: You get to be part of a new concept coming soon

A couple of weeks ago, when we welcomed you into the new year, I wrote that 2022 wasn’t going to be the year of “talk.” It would be the year of “do.” (Read that essay here.) In order to “do” we’re sort of doing the opposite: We’re pumping our brakes a little bit—slow and steady wins the race, doesn’t it? I’ll explain.

We want to make this website, this newsletter and all of our others, better. So how do we do that? We can’t keep adding a million more projects onto our plates. It’s like adding more leftovers to the fridge every day. That’s not the point! Nobody wants to finish a half-eaten sandwich three days later (ew). Plus, why would we still cook when we have three days of leftovers already? Do you see where this is going? We’re starting at the bottom. We’re making the things we have right now better.

We’re cleaning up the website. We’re going through our categories and tags and advertisers and old articles and code hidden behind more code to speed up the site, to make navigating the site easier, to make more articles available… And there’s no stopping us until we’re the best that we can be! We like being the best!

So, all that being said, while some of us are working in the background to do all of the above (it’s easier said than done, trust us), our incredibly knowledgeable, super friendly, suuuuper funny Q&A Maintenance & Repair expert, Dave Solberg, is working on a special project for you. (You see, while we’re still catching up on leftovers, Dave is cooking up a four-course meal!)

Here’s what Dave has to say about it:

“Hey, we need your help!

Articles have been the mainstay of RVtravel.com for 20+ years. They’re a good source of information and education and will continue to be. Recently we had a writers’ meeting via Zoom to discuss topics and ideas for future articles. The discussion turned into an unbelievable wealth of information and one of the writers said, ‘We should have hit record and posted this!’

He was right, we should have! So… the idea bloomed. We’ve decided to test a new concept of an ‘RV Travel Tech Talks’, which is not the official title… yet! We are looking for the top ten issues faced by RVers today so we can assemble a team of industry experts as well as experienced RVers to discuss these issues live via virtual format and taped for posting at a time that is convenient for most of our readers. We are asking for your help in submitting the topics and issues you would like to have discussed.

Once we get the topics defined, we will then post the topic and ask you to submit specific questions on those topics. We’ll ask those questions of our panel as well as one or more outside experts that have agreed to join us. Some experts may include: a slide room mechanism manufacturer, battery technician, solar panel expert, campground owner, and others. This will provide us with a broad spectrum of knowledge and different perspectives to cover your issue and provide the best information possible.

We will be starting with a ‘Live-to-Tape’ format since it can be difficult to get projected panelists to commit to a dedicated schedule, especially with RV show season upon us and busy weekends ahead.

So, let us hear what technical questions you might have, new products to cover, concerns, anything that may be an issue in your RV world so we can assemble the best team to help make your RV experience much more enjoyable. Just fill out the form below and submit it. We’re looking forward to hearing your ideas.”

Okay, folks, you heard him! I’ve got to get back to work doing all that cleaning-up-and-making-the-website-better stuff, so get in touch with Dave and he’ll take it from there. We’re excited for this project and hope you are too! You’re going to learn a whole lot.

##RVT1036