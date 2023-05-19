New RV weighs in at a mere 634 pounds

RVs don’t come much lighter than this one, called the Tuktut, which, in its basic configuration, weighs in at only 634 pounds. Its manufacturer, Adventurer Manufacturing, says it “is perfectly sized to accommodate a wide range of midsize trucks, including the compact Ford Maverick, Jeep Gladiator, Ford Ranger 5-foot bed, Toyota Tacoma 5-foot bed” and other vehicles. The standard model sleeps 2, with aftermarket customization to allow for children or pets.

It’s made of “6063 aluminum alloy with T6 tempering, it’s stronger than industry standards for slotted profiles and has high corrosion resistance,” the company notes in its literature.

It’s basic, for sure, “a minimalist dream,” says the manufacturer. But it will get you inside in bad weather, and provide a roomy bed for sleeping or waiting for a storm to pass. Factory options include removable camper jacks, bilateral bedrail runners, and a new powder-coated portaledge bunk extension system. The portaledge extension allows for a full 80-inch sleeping length and features a new Molle design for multifunctional storage solution when in the stow position.

Per pound, however, this super lightweight RV doesn’t come cheap — $16,500 plus the usual taxes and other fees. So, for the math geeks in the audience, that’s $26 a pound before the government gets its cut.

Adventurer Manufacturing is family-run business based in Yakima, Wash., founded in 1969.

