RV Daily Tips. Friday, May 19, 2023

Issue 2125

Tip of the Day

Finding and eliminating RV ‘mystery smells’

There it is again! Each time you enter your RV, that mystery smell attacks your nose. It’s a weird, kinda’ funky, and difficult-to-describe kind of odor. Unwanted smells really irritate me, but even worse: sometimes I can’t find the source of the odor. “What is making the RV smell like this?!” Here are three mysterious smells we’ve experienced in our rig, plus tips for eliminating them…

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why does my RV’s electric awning retract only intermittently?

Dear Dave,

When I try to roll up the awning at the side of the coach, it rolls about half-way and then stops. It acts like it doesn’t have enough charge in the battery, but it is full. I’ll wait about 5 minutes and then it may finish rolling up. It will eventually roll all the way up. When rolling it out, there is no problem; only when going in. There are two 6-V Trojan batteries, 3 years old, with 13.6 volt charge; plugged into shore power. The water level is OK. —Ernie, 2006 Tiffin Allegro Bay

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Make sure to inspect your fifth wheel pin box and undernose area

In this video, I’m sharing how to inspect a fifth wheel pin box and undernose area. Maintenance is KING with keeping your RV in tip-top shape. By inspecting these areas, you can avoid potential problems down the road. This video will show you how to perform these inspections, and help you avoid any potential problems with your fifth wheel.

Click here

Video of the day

13 amazing raccoon facts

If you spend any time on the road, you’ve undoubtedly seen raccoon roadkill. My informal roadkill tally during last year’s cross-country long, long RV trip had raccoons outnumbering all other types of roadkill combined by about 10 to 1. They are prolific little creatures throughout this great land of ours.

But raccoons are much more than roadkill and the team from Animal Fact Files is here to enlighten us in the video below.

Click here to watch

Learn from others’ RV buying mistakes

By Nanci Dixon

In a recent poll, we asked our readers: Did you make buying mistakes when you purchased your current RV? More than 1,700 readers participated in the poll, and the results were impressive…. I was hoping we’d get many informative comments along with the polling information, and our readers certainly did not disappoint! Here’s hoping if you’re in the market for a new or new-to-you RV, you can avoid mistakes like the ones some of our readers admittedly made. You can learn a lot from our readers here.

Quick Tip

Keep those air conditioner coils clean

Keeping the coils clean will prolong the life of your cooling unit. Besides dirt and dust, you may also find the “cotton” from cottonwood trees, or the pollen from various other trees, obstructing the coils. The best way to clean them: (1) Turn the unit off while you’re working on it. (2) Use an air compressor to blow out the debris (carefully—don’t bend the fins). (3) Apply a coil cleaning product (here are some on Amazon) and let it soak for a few minutes or the time recommended on the can. (4) Rinse with low pressure water. (5) Use the air compressor again to blow out remaining water. —Thanks to Deanna

Website of the day

The 28 American Pizza Joints You Need to Try Right Now

Why do you need to try them right now? Because it’s National Pizza Party Day, remember? Come on, get some pizza today! You deserve it.

Recipe of the Day

Pita Pizza

by Chef Charles Smith from Taftville, CT

These pita pizzas are great for watching football, movie nights, game nights, really anytime! Prebaking the pita bread makes it a little crisper. The topping options are endless. This recipe makes one pita so scale the ingredients based on the crowd you’re serving and their taste buds. Cut into small wedges, put them on a platter and watch ’em disappear!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The official time zone of the South Pole is New Zealand Standard Time. That’s because the only continually occupied location at the pole, the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, observes New Zealand Standard Time. Since there are no longitudes at the poll and the sun only rises and sets once per year, it only made sense to give it that New Zealand time zone.

*How do alligators and crocodiles lure their prey? The answer is much more fascinating than you’d think—they’re smart! Find it in yesterday’s trivia.

