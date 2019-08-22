RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1155

From the editors of RVtravel.com, “The RVers’ Voice of Reason.”

Thursday, August 22, 2019

Today’s Thought

“To be alive at all is to have scars. ” —John Steinbeck

Tip of the day

Can you leave your RV’s refrigerator running on propane while traveling?



ANSWER: While some RVers do, most RV safety experts as well as the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA) recommend turning off a traditional RV absorption refrigerator at the tank when traveling. By all means, do not leave the refrigerator operating on propane at a gas station. One gas fume blown across the fridge’s pilot light could blow up your RV and everything and everybody in it, not to mention the gas station. This does happen. For many years, a gas station in Lone Pine, Calif., posted photos of such an incident — not a pretty sight.

Don’t take a break on your brakes!

Wonder what it would be like to have your brakes go out while you're going down a long, steep grade? You might find out if your brake fluid is moisture-contaminated. Water in brake fluid boils and can wipe out your braking ability! Buy yourself a brake-fluid tester for less than $10 that warns you if there's too much water in your fluid. Simply dip the tester into your rig's brake fluid, and you'll be able to see where you stand.

Trivia

House flies live for two to four weeks, but can hibernate in the winter. They process visual information around seven times more quickly than humans, enabling them to identify and avoid attempts to catch or swat them, since they effectively see the human’s movements in slow motion. Each female housefly can lay up to 500 eggs in her lifetime, in several batches of about 75 to 150. Male houseflies are sexually mature after 16 hours and females after 24.

Website of the day

States that require a special license to drive an RV

While you don’t need a special driver’s license to drive most kinds of RVs, there are exceptions. Here’s a rundown of state-by-state rules from Outdoorsy.com.

And the survey says. . .

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• Fifty-four percent couldn’t remember ever checking beneath their RVs for loose nuts and bolts.

• Only about 6 percent of Good Sam members participate in any chapter activities.

• Just about half our readers’ RVs have either two or three slideouts.

Random RV Thought

“If you get a splinter, here’s a way to remove it without using a needle. Simply lay duct tape over the splinter, or over the sore spot if you can’t see it. Pulling the tape upward and to the side should pull the splinter out. Hey, it’s worth a try.

Leave here with a laugh

Which rock group has four guys who can’t sing or play instruments? Mount Rushmore.

