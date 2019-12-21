Upcoming RVelectricity Seminars with Mike Sokol

By Mike Sokol

Dear Readers,

As the year draws to a close, I would like to look to the future and update you with my latest RVelectricity™ (RVe) 2020 Seminar schedule. I won’t be updating this page with additional seminars later, so you’ll want to bookmark and watch for my latest seminar info HERE.

If you’re associated with an RV show or Rally and interested in hosting one of my RVe Seminars, please contact me at mike (at) noshockzone.org. But I have at least 6 more seminar 2020 dates already waiting on confirmation, so let me know ASAP if you’re interested.

Basically, there will be four versions of my 2020 RVe seminars, as follows:

RVe Basic: A 60-minute class covering RV electricity concepts, campground pedestal hookups, and surge protectors. A must-see for any new RV owners. Open to the public.

RVe Intermediate: A 90-minute class including everything from the RVe Basic seminar, plus portable generators and electrical troubleshooting concepts. Open to the public.

RVe Master Classes: Three days of 90-minute RVelectricity classes covering all aspects of AC/DC power, advanced meter measurements, solar power, generator selection, refrigerators for boondocking, and troubleshooting techniques. Open to the public.

RVe Technician Classes: A 6-hour, 1-day advanced troubleshooting class for RV technicians only. To attend you must be an RV technician associated with the hosting group such as PRVCA or NERVDA.

CONFIRMED 2020 SEMINAR DATES

For the latest seminar updates go HERE

Jan. 25 & 26 (Sat./Sun.), 2020 – Boston RV Expo

Boston, MA – bostonrvexpo.com/

RVe Basic: 1-hr. seminar on Basic Electricity, Hot Skin Voltage and Surge Protectors

Open to the Public / Seminar times TBA

Feb. 12-16, 2020 – RVillage Spirit of the Road

Live Oak, FL – rvillagerally.com/master-classes

RVe Master Class: 3-day, 90-minute advanced seminars

Open to the public / Seminar Days and Times TBA

Aug. 6-9, 2020 – Enumclaw RV Show

Enumclaw, WA – northwestrving.com/enumclaw-rv-show

RVe Master Class: 3-day, 90-minute advanced seminars

Open to the public / Seminar Days and Times TBA

Sept. 14-20, 2020 – Hershey RV Show

Hershey, PA – www.largestrvshow.com/

RVe Basic: 1-hr. seminar on Basic Electricity, Hot Skin Voltage and Surge Protectors

Open to the public / Seminar Times TBA

See you on the road. Let’s play safe out there….

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

For information on how to support RVelectricity and No~Shock~Zone articles, seminars and videos, please click the I Like Mike Campaign.

##RVT927