RVelectricity – 2020 Seminar Schedule

Welcome to my 2020 RVelectricityTM Seminar Schedule

I’ll update this page as new dates and places are added, but I’m working on at least a dozen different RV shows and rallies around the country this year so far, many of them being 2- and 3-day Master Classes which include three 90-minute sessions.

Not all of these seminars are available to the general public as I’m now presenting RV Technician advanced classes for several RV dealer organizations, but I’ll mark those accordingly. And while my open seminars are available to you at no additional cost, many of the trade shows and rallies I’m teaching at have an entrance fee you’ll need to pay.

Seminar content will vary, but in general these are the topics I’ll cover, plus a lot more depending on time and skill level of participants.

Preventing Hot-Skin shocks / Grounding your RV

Surge Protector selection and operation

Lithium Battery costs, charging and installation

Solar Panels selection, charging and installation

Generator selection and hookups

Shore Power measurements, pedestal and house hookups

I bring along a 20/30/50-amp desktop pedestal I designed with transformers to create 120/240 volts on the outlets, as well as a VariAC that allows me to demonstrate low and high voltage conditions, open grounds, reversed polarity, etc. I also bring my micro-micro-bus NCVT hot-skin demonstration as well as new training modules on GFCI troubleshooting and portable generator hookups. Note that the 60-minute seminars may not include all these demonstrations due to time limitations.

Jan. 25 & 26 (Sat./Sun.), 2020 – Boston RV Expo

Boston, MA – bostonrvexpo.com/

1 Hr. Basic Electricity, Hot Skin Voltage, Surge Protectors

Open to the Public / Seminar times TBA



Feb. 12-16, 2020 – RVillage Spirit of the Road

Live Oak, FL – rvillagerally.com/master-classes

3-day, 90-minute Master Classes

Open to the public / Seminar Days and Times TBA

Aug. 6-9, 2020 – Enumclaw RV Show

Enumclaw, WA – northwestrving.com/enumclaw-rv-show

3-day, 90-minute Master Classes

Open to the public / Seminar Days and Times TBA

Sept. 14-20, 2020 – Hershey RV Show

Hershey, PA – www.largestrvshow.com/

1 Hr. Basic Electricity, Hot Skin Voltage, Surge Protectors

Open to the public / Seminar Times TBA

OK, everyone. Remember that electricity is a useful and powerful force, so we all need to pay attention to safety precautions while using it.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

For information on how to support RVelectricity and No~Shock~Zone articles, seminars and videos, please click the I Like Mike Campaign.