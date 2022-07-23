The important life lessons that RVing has taught me

Maybe it’s because I’ve worked in education for most of my life. Or perhaps it’s because I am getting older and more introspective as time goes on. Whatever the reason, I’ve been thinking lately about all that I’ve learned while RVing. I’m not talking about RV organization, daily RV life, or RV maintenance. I have indeed learned all those things. But I’m talking about what RVing has taught me about myself.

Courage

I used to think I was destined to die an introvert. Then we began RVing, where we’ve had opportunities to meet people from all over our country and beyond. Our travels have taken us to different climates and revealed to us a variety of ways people make a living. We’ve also been able to observe many, many different folks and (shocker!) most of them are really nice. RVing has helped rev up my natural curiosity and given me courage so that now I’m more eager to ask people about their “life stories,” even as I tell them about my own.

Patience

I’d like to think I’ve always been a fairly patient person. But if you’ve RVed for a while you may have learned, as I have, that RVing takes patience. Lots of patience. We’ve waited hours in line to enter a popular National Park, driven what seemed like hundreds of miles waiting for a chance to pass a slow-moving farm tractor, and waited weeks for our RV to be fixed at a repair shop. We’ve also experienced flat tires and the interminable wait for “roadside assistance.” All of these experiences tested my patience, but at the same time, helped me to more calmly accept the things that are out of my control, and better “go with the flow.”

Be more adventurous

Before we discovered RVing, I was probably the least adventurous person on the planet. I was head-down, schedule-driven, routine-loving, and adventure-adverse. RVing cured me! From most of those, at least. There’s just something about venturing to “parts unknown” in our RV that now excites rather than intimidates me. Now I really do try new things, and am finding that I like most of them. Like ziplining, for example. (But forget golf. I don’t envision ever liking it. But I did try it.) The point being, that RVing in itself is adventurous. And it’s helped me become more adventurous, too.

It’s taught me more, too

I’m sure as I continue thinking about it, I’ll see even more things that RVing has taught me. One of the biggest is gratitude. I am so very thankful that we’ve experienced RVing. It really has enriched my life. How about you? What has RVing taught you? Share your musings in the comments below.

