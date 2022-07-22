Friday, July 22, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeBlogsRV Horror Stories
BlogsRV Horror Stories

RV boo-boos: Look out! First step to a safe trip – take the RV steps in!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0
demolished

“Protect us,” said the old prayer, “from things that go bump in the night.” For RVers, things that can “go bump” can do so in broad daylight—and often do. Too often, RVers pull away in their rig and hear unwelcome noises. The TV antenna left up? Or a major insurance claim causer: Left the RV steps out.

Do-it-yourself disaster with RV steps

Here’s the sad case for Paul and Cinnamon. They evidently like to keep things looking sharp, so they took their rig through a do-it-yourself wash bay. Front, rear, and sides—don’t miss anything, Paul! Don’t forget the RV steps! Pull steps out, rinse, soap, rinse again. Looks great! But if you forget to put the steps back before you pull out of the bay, the results don’t look so good.

RV steps
RV steps

And the aftermath?

Rather than fiddle around with a step-ladder to access their rig, they reattached the mangled treads until a new set of RV steps could be obtained.

If you’ve witnessed, or had your own, “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form. 

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.

Other RV boo-boos

##RVT1062

Previous articleTiffin recalls motorhomes for possible propane leak

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.

Sign up for our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.