RV boo-boos: Look out! First step to a safe trip – take the RV steps in!

“Protect us,” said the old prayer, “from things that go bump in the night.” For RVers, things that can “go bump” can do so in broad daylight—and often do. Too often, RVers pull away in their rig and hear unwelcome noises. The TV antenna left up? Or a major insurance claim causer: Left the RV steps out.

Do-it-yourself disaster with RV steps

Here’s the sad case for Paul and Cinnamon. They evidently like to keep things looking sharp, so they took their rig through a do-it-yourself wash bay. Front, rear, and sides—don’t miss anything, Paul! Don’t forget the RV steps! Pull steps out, rinse, soap, rinse again. Looks great! But if you forget to put the steps back before you pull out of the bay, the results don’t look so good.

And the aftermath?

Rather than fiddle around with a step-ladder to access their rig, they reattached the mangled treads until a new set of RV steps could be obtained.

If you’ve witnessed, or had your own, “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

