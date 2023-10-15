What is under my RV’s J-metal?

Have you ever wondered how your RV was constructed? In this video, I show you what is behind your RV’s J-metal (sometimes called J-wrap). Knowing more about how your RV is constructed can help you maintain it and perform a few extra steps to help prevent damage in the future!

This can be a very dangerous situation for those traveling behind you in high winds. There has been a lot of talk about this on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website over the years.

You will notice that a lot of manufacturers have started adding screws to secure the top of the J-metal through the S or Z locking molding. If your unit doesn’t have these screws or have an insufficient amount of screws, I would recommend that you take the time to secure your RV’s J-metal.

Please follow us on YouTube, and see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

More from Dustin

##RVDT2231