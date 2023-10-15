Sunday, October 15, 2023

What is under my RV’s J-metal?

By Dustin Simpson
Have you ever wondered how your RV was constructed? In this video, I show you what is behind your RV’s J-metal (sometimes called J-wrap). Knowing more about how your RV is constructed can help you maintain it and perform a few extra steps to help prevent damage in the future!

This can be a very dangerous situation for those traveling behind you in high winds. There has been a lot of talk about this on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website over the years.

You will notice that a lot of manufacturers have started adding screws to secure the top of the J-metal through the S or Z locking molding. If your unit doesn’t have these screws or have an insufficient amount of screws, I would recommend that you take the time to secure your RV’s J-metal.

Dustin Simpson
https://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
