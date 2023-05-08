Sunday, May 7, 2023

Ways you can prevent RV fender skirt cracks

By Dustin Simpson
Prevent RV fender skirt cracks! Join Terry and me as we replace the fender skirts on this 2020 Grand Design Reflection. I’ll show you and explain why fender skirt cracking is so prevalent. The video shows you how we install fender skirts to prevent cracking.

This applies to every fender skirt no matter the brand, model or year of RV you own.
Even if yours is not cracked at this time, I would recommend that you remove it and install something as we have done in the video.

DIY supplies to fix RV fender skirts cracks:

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpson
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
