Ways you can prevent RV fender skirt cracks

Prevent RV fender skirt cracks! Join Terry and me as we replace the fender skirts on this 2020 Grand Design Reflection. I’ll show you and explain why fender skirt cracking is so prevalent. The video shows you how we install fender skirts to prevent cracking.

This applies to every fender skirt no matter the brand, model or year of RV you own.

Even if yours is not cracked at this time, I would recommend that you remove it and install something as we have done in the video.

DIY supplies to fix RV fender skirts cracks:

