RVtravel.com publisher discusses crowded campgrounds, future of RVing

The subject in this week’s episode of the Camping Report with hosts Bob Zagami and John DiPietro, is the Future of Camping and RVing. And if anyone is qualified to say something about it, it’s RVtravel.com founder and publisher Chuck Woodbury, a veteran journalist who has traveled with a motorhome for most of his adult life.

The segment with Woodbury begins at about the 10:15 mark. Ben Quiggle, the editor of Woodall’s Campground Management Magazine, follows at about 26 minutes into the 42-minute video news program.

Woodbury offers his view of what the future may look like from a consumer’s perspective. Quiggle looks at it as a member of the camping industry and the editor of one of the largest periodicals on the subject.

