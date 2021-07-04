Saturday, July 3, 2021
Saturday, July 3, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeNews
News

Trash from Salt Lake City “street RVers” a big problem

By RV Travel
0

While millions of Americans, many in RVs, spent the July 4th weekend camped in private and public campgrounds and RV parks, in Salt Lake City, some opted instead for a city street.

Artist Cliff Anderson says he has been living in his van in the industrial area since he was evicted from his apartment. Others, he says, “hear about it and come down here and go park.” He said they “might be here for a month, might be here for two days.”

“It’s a real mess,” said Jason Snedaker, who works in the area. “The garbage is just all over. It’s horrendous… It tears at your heart to see people who are in that type of a situation. There’s no doubt. At the same time, it’s also frustrating because of all of the garbage that piles up. It tends to be just a ton of garbage pickup and drug use as well.”

“It’s gettin’ trashier,” Anderson told ABC4. “When I first come down here, it was clean and some of these people, I don’t know why, they’re creating their own dumps.” He said that the police stop by sometimes but do not make anyone move.

Learn more in this news video from ABC4 in Salt Lake City.

##RVT1007b

Previous articleWinnebago motorhome recall: Seat belt retractors may lock up

Related Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,151FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.