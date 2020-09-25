Say, what? New Hummer EV will include “Crab Mode”

By James Raia

The all-electric Hummer EV will be unveiled October 20 and will include another unique attribute for a vehicle well-known for its uniqueness — Crab Mode.

The feature will allow the Hummer to move across terrain diagonally like a sand-dwelling crustacean. Crab Mode will be enabled by the electric pickup truck’s four-wheel steering capability. Its functionality is “tailor-made for off-roading customers,” the manufacturer said.

Planned for a May debut, the anticipated return of the Hummer was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hummer EV has a military pedigree

The odd-looking, testosterone-loaded Hummer was first marketed when AM General began selling a civilian version of the M998 Humvee. The brand endured different owners and hiatus production time frames.

GM announced earlier this year it was reviving the Hummer brand for a 1,000-horsepower electric pickup truck.

The Hummer EV SUT will ride on GM’s third-generation EV platform. The company also said that its truck-based models will have an 800-volt architecture with 350-kWh fast-charging capability. That indicates the Hummer could have a driving range of up to 400 miles.

The Hummer pickup truck is scheduled for production in late 2021, with deliveries soon after. It’s predicted to have a towing capacity between 7,500 and 11,000 pounds as well as a payload capacity between 1,500 and 3,500 pounds.

RELATED CONTENT

Zero to 60 mph in three seconds? Is a Hummer your next truck?

2020 Jeep Gladiator debuts as first modern-day convertible pickup

Pickup trucks with stick shifts? Only Toyota and Jeep models remain

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.