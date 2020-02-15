An electric Hummer truck, your next tow vehicle?

By James Raia

With the country’s continued increase in truck sales and electric vehicles, several mainstream manufacturers are combining both components of the automotive industry into one vehicle. General Motors is taking the idea to extreme measures.

The Hummer, which ceased production more than a decade ago as an oversized utilitarian sport utility vehicle, will be unveiled for the second time on May 20 as a new powerful all-electric pickup — the Hummer truck.

It may be hard to imagine, but the new Hummer truck will have 1,000 horsepower and will accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in three seconds, according to GM’s images and videos. The pending new truck was “teased” during the recent yearly Super Bowl extravaganza of commercials. The new Hummer is scheduled to arrive in dealerships next year.

The resurrected Hummer will be made and sold under the GMC brand at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck factory. The automaker is investing $2.2 billion into its mass production of electric vehicles.

With its debut as a 2022 model, the Hummer is expected to have a towing capacity of between 7,500 and 11,000 pounds and a payload capacity between 1,500 and 3,500 pounds.

The original Hummer, discontinued in 2010, was a symbol of excess. Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger purchased the first two H1 models (Hummer 1), the civilian models of the military Humvee vehicles, in the late 1980s.

A few years later, the original AM General manufacturer was purchased by GM. Hummer trucks were coveted by celebrities, and in 2006 the carmaker sold 71,524 units, its top year.

With the arrival of the recession in 2008, sales dropped to 9,046 units in 2009 and 3,812 in 2010.

James Raia is the editor of The Weekly Driver.

