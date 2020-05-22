Scanning documents with your smartphone

By Chris Guld, Geeks on Tour

Do you sometimes need to scan documents but don’t want to spend money on – or take up space with – a flatbed scanner? Did you know your iPhone or Android smartphone can do it for free? It’s different from just taking a photo of a document – we want to convert the image to a .pdf document because that is the best format for documents.

iPhone

The Notes app that comes preinstalled on your iPhone can be used to scan. Try this now:

Open the Notes App. Tap the pencil icon in lower right to start a new note. Tap the Camera button on the Notes toolbar and you’ll see a “Scan Documents” option. Place the document on a contrasting background and snap a photo that includes all 4 corners. When the yellow highlight is correctly covering your document, tap the shutter button. If needed, drag the corner markers to adjust, then tap Keep Scan. Repeat for further pages, tap save when done. Now you can tap the Share button and choose your email app to send this document to someone.

Android

Open the Drive app. It’s the green/yellow/blue triangle, usually found in the Google Group of apps. Tap the + button in the lower right, then you should see the option to Scan. Or, better yet, use the Drive “Scans” widget.

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly YouTube show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.

