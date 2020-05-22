Scanning documents with your smartphone

By Chris Guld, Geeks on Tour
Do you sometimes need to scan documents but don’t want to spend money on – or take up space with – a flatbed scanner? Did you know your iPhone or Android smartphone can do it for free? It’s different from just taking a photo of a document – we want to convert the image to a .pdf document because that is the best format for documents.
iPhone
The Notes app that comes preinstalled on your iPhone can be used to scan. Try this now:
- Open the Notes App.
- Tap the pencil icon in lower right to start a new note.
- Tap the Camera button on the Notes toolbar and you’ll see a “Scan Documents” option.
- Place the document on a contrasting background and snap a photo that includes all 4 corners.
- When the yellow highlight is correctly covering your document, tap the shutter button.
- If needed, drag the corner markers to adjust, then tap Keep Scan.
- Repeat for further pages, tap save when done.
- Now you can tap the Share button and choose your email app to send this document to someone.
Android
- Open the Drive app. It’s the green/yellow/blue triangle, usually found in the Google Group of apps.
- Tap the + button in the lower right, then you should see the option to Scan.
- Or, better yet, use the Drive “Scans” widget.
Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly YouTube show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.
##RVT949
Leave a Comment