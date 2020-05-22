Readers “take on” coronavirus by doing new things

Edited by Russ and Tiña De Maris

Earlier this month, Editor Chuck reflected on how he and Gail had been trying to do “new” things while stuck in isolation. He then asked readers to tell us what’s new in their world. Here’s a sample of how you have been spending that “extra time.”

Dining out – while dining in

“We’ve been taking the motorhome out once a week or so, getting takeout from our favorite eateries and eating in our own portable dining room,” say Bob Weinfurt and Karen Stockwell. “A few times we’ve parked in the boat launch parking lot, cooked and eaten our breakfast by the water. That helps our local businesses and works wonders at breaking up the cabin fever while maintaining isolation and social distancing.”

Finding family from long ago

“Early this year, about the time the coronavirus was starting to spread, I was contacted by a long-lost cousin. One of the spit-in-the-tube mail-in DNA services linked us together and we started communicating and sharing old family photos via email,” relates Ron H. “We found some photos of us as small children playing together about 70 years ago. Our families then went in different directions and we lost contact until this year. In the past few months we have swapped a couple hundred old photos and family history and this exercise has led me to totally rebuild an old album from the 1800s that was disintegrating.

“Our Governor’s ‘Stay Home’ order has given me the opportunity to relax, get to know my cousin, sort through a trunk of family history and build a photo album that, I hope, will be of interest to future generations.”

Sharing music

Dennis J. Charpenteir shares this with us: “I have done two things that I think will continue even when this is over. First, I have posted several of my original songs, done solo, of course, to Facebook. This has allowed others to provide feedback. Whatever the feedback, I like doing it and will continue sharing my music and listening to others sharing theirs.

“Second, I have made my own pasta. It’s so easy and tastes so good, I don’t think I’ll ever go back to the box version.”

Testing nerves?

And a short-but-sweet answer on what Einar has never done before? [Drum roll] “Put up with my In-Laws for so long!”

Thanks, all, for sharing. We’ll post a few more next week.

