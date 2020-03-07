Do you ever go nuts trying to identify a scene that pops into your head?

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

Do you ever have flashbacks of places you’ve been and then go nuts trying to figure out where they were? An hour ago, relaxing on my couch, a vision of a small, waterfront town popped into my head. There was a long parking lot and a grassy strip by the beach. I recalled that there was a cafe up the street where I had enjoyed coffee.

For the next ten minutes I tried to remember where the place was, but alas, no luck. I was going just a bit crazy trying to remember. This happens all the time.

Then maybe an hour later, out of nowhere, the answer came to me: it was a small town on the north island of New Zealand! I was there 15 years ago with a rented campervan. Why that image just popped into my head baffles me. Where did it come from? Why did that particular image out of the millions of such visual memories show up now? Does this happen to you, too?

I am puzzled sometimes, too, when I am driving on a road that I have not traveled for years. And as I approach a certain stretch of the road, I will think to myself, “there is a white mailbox around that curve ahead.” And then, I turn the corner and there it is! How can I remember that when I can’t remember what I had for dinner last night?

My brain is an amazing thing but sometimes it drives me crazy.