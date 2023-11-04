Saturday, November 4, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

Behind the scenes at Dustin’s RV repair shop

By Dustin Simpson
0

Hey, everyone. We wanted to share a quick behind-the-scenes look with Ashley and the team from our weekly RVtravel.com column “In the RV Shop With Dustin” at our RV repair shop.

In this RV Repair Shop Vlog, we’ll be taking you along on this busy day with all of our appointments—plus a few extras! If you’re ever in the area and need some RV repair work done, make sure to check out our shop, California RV Specialists in Lodi, CA.

Let’s go see what’s going on in the RV shop.

We hope you have been enjoying all of our articles and videos in RVtravel.com newsletters on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Join the fun online! We have multiple Facebook groups where others share their problems, repairs and upgrades. There are general groups and groups tailored to your specific RV manufacturer. There is something for everyone!

Thank you,
Dustin Simpson

Please follow us on YouTube, and see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

##RVT1129

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
Previous article
RVs arriving at dealership with so many defects that it takes 30+ days to fix to sell
Next article
Lake Havasu City and the (real) London Bridge, Arizona’s second largest tourist attraction

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE