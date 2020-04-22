Semi sideswipes trailer—enough to ruin your whole day

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

With so many folks on lockdown, the road outside has been awful quiet. But digging back into history, we found this ‘sad tale of woe’ from a couple who, last December, were minding their own business until they got an unexpected—and most unwelcome—visit from a semi-truck towing a stock trailer. Here’s the video, and the details spell out below.

Headed out of the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area with a destination of Fredericksburg, the film comes from the dash-cam of a couple who describe themselves as “mid-50s” who travel the country in search of adventures. No doubt they got more in the way of adventures than they wanted as they rolled down US 67, nearly to its intersection with Texas 220. Their plans had been to head south on 220, but a semi which had been running behind them apparently had different plans. Just prior to the left turn onto the 220, the trucker decided to pass the RVing combo. “Not realizing the the semi was passing on our left in the opposing traffic lane of US-67. Just as we began the turn, the semi struck our truck and trailer along the left side,” they write.

The dash-cam spells out the shock that must have followed the hit, and what might appear to be the run of the wayward trucker. But the driver didn’t make a run for it, he brought his rig to a stop a half-mile down the road on US 67. Eventually a Texas state trooper wrote out a citation for the trucker, ‘failing to allow sufficient room for a safe pass.’ Of course, a traffic ticket isn’t much in comparison to having much of one side of your pickup sheared off, not to mention a big chunk of damage to your fifth-wheel.