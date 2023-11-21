Thursday, November 23, 2023

Sheetz stores drop gas price to $1.99 for holiday

By RV Travel
Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain, will celebrate Thanksgiving week by reducing Unleaded 88 gasoline prices to $1.99 a gallon at all its locations that carry the fuel grade in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. The limited time promotion began Monday and will last until Monday, November 27 at 11:59 pm.

Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs. Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells the Unleaded 88 grade through the company’s mobile app or website.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc., is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 23,500 employees. The company operates nearly 670 stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina, all of them open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Bill Byerly (@guest_262367)
12 hours ago
Too far to drive to save nearly THREE DOLLARS a gallon from southern Ca….🙄

Bob M (@guest_262360)
13 hours ago
Sheetz Unleaded 88 gasoline does not give you the gas mileage that regular gas will give you.

