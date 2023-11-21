California gas prices drop below $5 mark

It may be a red letter day for West Coast RVer: California gas prices have dropped below $5 a gallon. For Golden Staters it’s likely a Godsend, but the price is still higher than any other state in the country.

Cheaper, winter fuel now at the pump

California gas prices were over $6 as recently as September. Today, Nov. 21, according to AAA, they average $4.98 a gallon. The start of the drop came when Governor Gavin Newsom decided to waive an anti-smog rule. It allowed retailers to pump cheaper winter-grade fuel. That fuel comes from a wider, less costly pool of ingredients. The choice to move to winter fuel came earlier than usual.

California gas prices still a buck more than elsewhere

California gas prices are still a buck more than you’d pay throughout the rest of the country, on average. That premium can be attributed to California’s tighter environmental watchdog attitude. The average through the rest of the 49 states is $3.308 per gallon. That’s the lowest price since January. National pump prices have fallen for 53 straight days.

October saw gas demand hit a 25-year seasonal low. Demand remains below the 5-year average, with previously sky-high prices and inflation pushing down on discretionary driving. Also affecting gas price, crude futures: they’re down 5% for the year.

