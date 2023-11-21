Thursday, November 23, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

California gas prices drop below $5 mark

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
2
California gas prices

It may be a red letter day for West Coast RVer: California gas prices have dropped below $5 a gallon. For Golden Staters it’s likely a Godsend, but the price is still higher than any other state in the country.

Cheaper, winter fuel now at the pump

California gas prices were over $6 as recently as September. Today, Nov. 21, according to AAA, they average $4.98 a gallon. The start of the drop came when Governor Gavin Newsom decided to waive an anti-smog rule. It allowed retailers to pump cheaper winter-grade fuel. That fuel comes from a wider, less costly pool of ingredients. The choice to move to winter fuel came earlier than usual.

California gas prices still a buck more than elsewhere

California gas prices are still a buck more than you’d pay throughout the rest of the country, on average. That premium can be attributed to California’s tighter environmental watchdog attitude. The average through the rest of the 49 states is $3.308 per gallon. That’s the lowest price since January. National pump prices have fallen for 53 straight days.

October saw gas demand hit a 25-year seasonal low. Demand remains below the 5-year average, with previously sky-high prices and inflation pushing down on discretionary driving. Also affecting gas price, crude futures: they’re down 5% for the year.

For more stories on gas prices, click here.

##RVT1132b

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


Advertising

Previous article
Sheetz stores drop gas price to $1.99 for holiday
Next article
Funny Thanksgiving phrases you’ll be gobbling up

Comments

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Cancelproof (@guest_262377)
10 hours ago
#262377

Hooray hooray, only $700.00 to fill up. Woohoooo. The gas below $2.00/gal reported on 2 weeks ago is available where? Which state? Which station? Which city? Has it now dropped below $1.80 yet?

Oh, were now $1.99 at Sheetz. Got it.

Last edited 10 hours ago by Cancelproof
2
Reply
Bill Byerly (@guest_262385)
7 hours ago
#262385
Reply to  Cancelproof

Cancel, you get to visit here, some of us have to live here with these “lower” prices”…🙂

0
Reply

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE