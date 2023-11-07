Shenandoah National Park imposes fire ban

Due to exceptionally dry conditions, Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park implemented a complete fire ban this morning, November 7, at 8 a.m. Building, attending, maintaining or using an open fire anywhere within the boundaries of the park is prohibited. The ban includes:

• All wood, charcoal, coal or other solid-fuel open air fires.

• Fires in grates, grills, rings or pits in campgrounds, picnic areas, shelters and huts.

Wood, charcoal, coal, or other solid-fuel fires are always prohibited in Shenandoah’s backcountry. This ban extends the prohibition of open fires to picnic areas, campgrounds, and other areas where fires are usually permitted. The use of camp stoves and backpacking stoves is allowed.

Smoking is prohibited in all areas of the park with the exception of inside vehicles and at established paved or gravel parking areas.

The ban will remain in effect until conditions improve with significant rain or snow over time, decreasing the fire hazard.

Currently firefighters from multiple agencies are working to suppress a large fire on the park’s eastern boundary. Superintendent Pat Kenney said, “We need to be able to dedicate our fire-fighting resources to the Quaker Run fire. We hope a complete fire ban will reduce the possibility of any additional fire activity.”

Shenandoah National Park, the Skyline Drive and other facilities and services remain open as scheduled.