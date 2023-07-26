These simple hacks make RV life simply better

It’s the simple things in life, or so the saying goes. Here’s another saying: Simple hacks can make RV life simply better. I like that one! Here are a few simple hacks that I’ve learned to add to my RV life that make RVing life better and simpler.

Finish it with ice cream

Now here’s a tasty hack worth trying! When you’re almost out of Nutella, add ice cream directly into the container and enjoy a tasty treat. Same goes for that all-but-empty jar of jam or peanut butter!

Trash can hack

When removing the trash bag from your RV’s trash can, suction can make the job more difficult. Remedy this aggravation by making holes in the sides of the can near the bottom. (Hint: An electric drill makes quick work of this hack.)

Easy peel

My family loves hard-boiled and deviled eggs. However, peeling the eggs used to drive me crazy! Now I simply add a teaspoon of baking soda to the water, add eggs, and cook as usual. The added soda makes peeling a breeze.

Dental floss

Keep a packet of dental floss inside your kitchen utensil drawer. Why? Because you can use it to neatly cut soft cheeses, coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, and even ice cream cakes.

Hanging cookbook

Need to keep your cookbook open, but don’t have enough space on your RV countertop? Grab a pants hanger. Hook the hanger over a cupboard or microwave handle and use the clips to hold the cookbook open to the recipe you’re making.

Less mess cupcakes

Love treating your kiddos to cupcakes but hate the resulting crumbly mess? Try baking the cake inside ice cream cones! Put flat-bottomed cones into the cupcake sections, add cake batter, and bake as the recipe directs. Children can easily enjoy their “cone cake” and the cone catches most of the cake crumbs.

Keep takeout warm

Place your takeout pizza (or other food) on the truck seat and turn the seat warmer on high. The pizza will remain hot and ready to eat when you get back to your RV.

Easy condiments

Stop carrying individual condiments from inside your RV out to the picnic table. Instead, use a cupcake pan. Put ketchup in one section, mustard in another, and pickles in yet another section. Add as many condiments as will fit inside the pan sections. Think: onions, relish, BBQ sauce, etc. Then make just one trip out to the picnic table. (Cover any leftovers with Press n’ Seal wrap.)

Lose the kernels

After popping microwave popcorn, open the bag just a tiny bit—enough for any un-popped kernels to fall out of the bag when you turn it upside down over the trash can.

Battery tester

Did you know you can test your flashlight and TV remote batteries without a tester? Hold the battery about six inches above a tabletop or other hard surface. Drop the battery. If it bounces once and falls over, it’s most likely still good. If the battery bounces more than that it’s probably dead or has very little charge remaining.

Phone holder

Need something to hold your cell phone? Look no further than your sunglasses. Just prop your phone between the lenses and temple stems.

Can opener

Use a manual can opener to open blister packs. Simply run the packaging through the cutting wheel.

Reheat pizza

Hungry? Here’s how to reheat pizza in the microwave: Put the pizza on a microwave-safe plate. Also, put a small amount of water inside a microwave-safe glass and place the glass inside the microwave with the pizza. The glass with water will help the pizza crust reheat better (not so chewy)!

Light switch finder

Paint glow-in-the-dark paint or glow-in-the-dark tape on interior RV light switches. That way you’ll easily find them if you get up at night.

Banish fog

Apply a small amount of car wax to your RV’s bath mirror. Let it dry and then buff it with a soft, dry towel. No more foggy mirrors!

Do you know additional simple hacks and tips that make your RV life better? I’d love to hear about them! Please share the comments below.

